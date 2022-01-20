OCONOMOWOC
Robert T. Smith
Jan. 15, 1954 - Jan. 15, 2022
Robert T. Smith, age 68, of Oconomowoc, passed away at his home Saturday, January 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born January 15, 1954, in Milwaukee to Ralph and Shirley Smith.
Robert was obsessed with old cars, buying, restoring and selling. His most recent car was his 1956 Chevy Nomad. He enjoyed flea markets and car swap meets. He loved his dogs, “K” and Pepper.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Cindy (Brent) Foat and Trisha (John) Hatter; grandchildren, Hannah, Dylan and Asya; brother, Michael; sister, Sue (Steve) Tucker; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Jory Foat; his sister-in-law Patti Smith; and his dog “K.”
A celebration of Robert's life will be held Sunday, January 23, at 1 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A private urn burial will be held in the near future.
The family would like to thank the Western Lakes first responders, Oconomowoc Police Department and the staff of Davita Dialysis, and Dr. Logan Elangovan for their caring service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.