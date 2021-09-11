WAUKESHA
Robert William Breecher
Oct. 23, 1951 - Sept. 7, 2021
Robert William Breecher, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born in Waukesha on October 23, 1951, the son of Robert Sr. and Mary Ellen (nee Shrinner) Breecher. Robert attended St. Mary Catholic Church growing up. He worked various jobs throughout his life and enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army.
He is survived by his sisters Ellen Marie Breecher of Saukville and Patricia Ann Breecher of West Bend and his brother John Carl Breecher of Waukesha. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt Bernice Breecher.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 20, at 10 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorials in Robert’s name are appreciated to the Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.