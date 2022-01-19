DELAFIELD
Sharon L. Lane (nee Hall)
Dec. 31, 1943 - Jan. 16, 2022
Sharon L. Lane (nee Hall) of Delafield passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 78. She was born on December 31, 1943, and was a lifelong resident of Delafield.
Sharon graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland in 1962. She married James Lane in June of 1965; he preceded her in death in 2006. Sharon worked as a retail clerk and bookkeeper with McAdams, Inc. for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Howard “Howie” Hall of Wales, and Kathleen Phillips, Kimberly Schmid, Hannah Schmid and Skyler Schmid of Mukwonago, as well as many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 21, at 11 a.m. at Delafield Cemetery, 600 Poplar Path, Delafield, WI 53018.
Special thanks to the Aurora Health Care Cancer Center staff as well as ProHealth Care’s staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for treating and caring for Sharon throughout her many health issues.
Special thanks to the Aurora Health Care Cancer Center staff as well as ProHealth Care's staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for treating and caring for Sharon throughout her many health issues.