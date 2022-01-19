NEW BERLIN
Thomas John Borchert
On Saturday, January 8, 2022, Thomas John Borchert, loving husband, father, brother, son and friend, passed away at the age of 52. (For complete obituary, please go to “obituary listings” on https://www.hartsonfuneralhome.com)
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 23, at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI 53130. Viewing and visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a service to follow. All are encouraged and welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution by mail or through the link below to help with funeral and medical expenses: Borchert family, P.O. Box 511221, New Berlin, WI 53151, or through the GoFundMe campaign, https://gofund.me/0d4da23b. Thank you and God bless!
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.