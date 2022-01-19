BIG BEND
Warren A. Jacobi
Warren Alfred Jacobi, 83, of Big Bend, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022. He was born in Big Bend, the eldest son of Alfred and Ethel (Hargrave) Jacobi. Born and raised on their family farm, and was a 1956 graduate of Mukwonago High School.
Warren was a lifetime member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Big Bend where he served on various boards throughout the years. Warren had a special sense of humor, was kind hearted, and a great storyteller.
On April 18, 1959, he married Valerie Wichelt of Big Bend and from their union they began their family with two beautiful daughters, Lynn and Laura. Besides farming, Warren served with the Army National Guard for 6 years, worked for Golden Guernsey Dairy, and Godfrey/Fleming Company (Sentry Foods), until he retired.
Warren was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His many talents were displayed in farming, gardening, horse boarding, boat storage, lawncare and meeting the needs of his family. He loved watching the Packers and keeping track of the Brewers.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Pfeil of Big Bend and Laura (Richard) Strasser of Mukwonago; sister-in-law, Pat Jacobi of Waukesha; his grandchildren Justin (Rachel) Hansen, Allison (Kenny) Butler, Alyse Pfeil, Alan Pfeil, Lonnie Strasser, Kurtis Strasser and Erik (Kristen) Strasser, as well as seven great-grandchildren, Connor, Jaxon, Levi, Jordyn, Olivia, Ethan and Charli Grace.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Valerie, of 61 years; brother Wayne Jacobi; and sister-in-law Mary Wichelt.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, S89-W22970 Maple Ave., Big Bend, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Rural Home Cemetery. Masks encouraged but not required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.