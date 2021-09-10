Oconomowoc alderman Kevin Ellis reflects on time in NYC in aftermath of 9/11

OCONOMOWOC — Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and on that fateful day in 2001, Kevin Ellis, — now an alderman in Oconomowoc — like a lot of parents, was dropping his son off at school.
“I noticed that the bus to New York was still there,” Ellis said. “Usually by the time I get there it’s pulling out ... so I was kind of concerned about that.”
At the time, Ellis lived in nearby Butler, New Jersey and worked for Northwestern Mutual. He was running into his office and then leaving to begin his trek into Hoboken — right near where the World Trade Center was — for a meeting.
As he went to leave his complex, Ellis said he saw black billowing smoke coming from downtown and as he got closer became very worried.
“What I saw I didn’t like,” Ellis said. “It was beyond what I can even put into words.”
What Ellis saw was the second tower getting hit. He said traffic on Route 3 into the city had slowed to a halt and people were out of their cars.
He said a police officer had come over to him and asked him to move. Ellis said he was getting ready to get back in his car and when he did that he heard the rumbling of one of the towers falling.
“At that point, the police officer leaned against my car and put his head in his hands,” Ellis said.
It takes a community
Ellis said the next day his biggest client, McDonald’s Corporation, called him to ask him if he had time to go down to Ground Zero and help with the cleanup in the aftermath of the attacks.
“For the most part anything and everything stopped in New Jersey and New York and it was all about cleanup,” he said.
When he got down there, Ellis said the disaster was unimaginable.
“You think to yourself ‘not in my lifetime will we be able to clean this up,’” Ellis said. “But you have to remember, we’re New Yorkers, there’s no such thing as never.”
While Ellis wasn’t digging through rubble or clearing away debris, he said he had the honor and privilege to work next to the people who were and to hand out meals provided by McDonald’s.
“Coming and seeing them come off the line and just the element of anger and also discouragement was beyond anything I can even imagine,” he said.
9/11 brought the city together as one, Ellis said. It did not matter if two people hated each other all their lives, the tragedy made people set aside their differences, he said.
“I knew some individuals that would shoot each other in the back if they had the opportunity, but none of that mattered when this happened,” Ellis said. “It was all about New York at that point. It was all about our pride. It was all about understanding that nobody could take us down. [Expletive] that.” Ellis said the impact on 9/11 still ripples through his life today. He said he was usually 15-20 minutes early for appointments, but that day was just going to be on time. Had he had been early as planned, he would have been in the city when the planes hit.
“9/11 is just one of those things that was too surreal,” he said.
Ellis said despite being able to recall the details of where he was when 9/11 happened, he said he tries not to think about too often — not even having, or wanting, any pictures from volunteering in the cleanup.
“I try not to remember it, to be quite honest,” Ellis said. “I’ve got such a vivid image in my head that if you could have a computer take the image from my head you’d ask how we got through it.
“But we did.”