HARTLAND — Blustery conditions put Oconomowoc to the test, but the Raccoons placed 11th with a 337 in the Legend Clubs Invite at The Legend at Bristlecone on Tuesday.
“I think this was one of the toughest scoring days I’ve seen at Bristlecone,” Oconomowoc coach Jason Dahl said. “The course was playing tough with the winds, but it was fair. This is one of the best fields (caliber of teams) that we play during the season.
“It shows we’re in the conversation, but we’ve still got work to do. Today was an example of how we need to continually be mentally tough despite the conditions. Each guy surrendered a few shots where we should not have on the course.
“However, this is a marathon and not a sprint. Logan Suter led the team with a 79. JP Flannery posted a solid 82 and Aiden Parent shot 86. Drew Maglio and Brendan Koenig both shot 90.”