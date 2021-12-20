Tuesday morning, more than 75 Oconomowoc High School students, along with staff, parents and OHS alumni boarded buses headed to Waukesha. Their mission — deliver 215 wrapped presents and spread holiday cheer to the children who attend Hadfield Elementary School.
In 2006, OHS DECA students Annie Welsh and Mackenzie Magnus wanted to give back to others during the holidays and helped organize donations of school supplies through their school which were given to an elementary school in Milwaukee.
Fifteen years later, the Adopt a School program has grown into a cherished annual tradition, as DECA students, assisted by FBLA students, staff and members of the community focus their efforts on adopting a school each year that has 95% or more of its students on the free and reduced lunch program.
Every child in the school received a large, wrapped box filled with donated school supplies, books, socks, hygiene items, hats, gloves and toys and items from their wish list. The surprise celebration also included singing carols, spending time together, refreshments and of course, a special visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Bob and Gina Magnus of Oconomowoc.
“It’s so much fun and a really great opportunity for the high school kids to give to others. We’re so blessed and have all we need, so it’s important for us to share those blessings,” said OHS DECA advisor, Jennifer Starke-White.
Usually, the Adopt a School initiative focuses on schools located in the Milwaukee area. Last year as they were planning the 2021 project, staff and students decided to choose Hadfield Elementary, located very near downtown Waukesha.
Debbie Groth has been an educator for 25 years and currently teaches second grade at Hadfield. She was teaching at Pershing Elementary in West Allis when OHS Adopt a School students dropped off gifts 10 years ago.
“This is a very uplifting experience, and it will bring some needed sunshine into the rain. Our students and staff were directly impacted by what happened during the Waukesha Christmas parade. There have been a lot of tears, and it has been really tough,” explained Groth. “The gift opening celebration is a life-changing event — it’s powerful. Our kids are going to feel like they are wrapped up in a big hug.”
Wrap-a-palooza
This year’s Adopt a School effort was led by OHS DECA members Kira Schauer, Paige Westerman, and Leah Breach. Student leaders and staff start planning the event in October.
“It’s important to make this day so special for the kids, especially this year. All the hard work is worth it because we’re inspired by how much joy this will bring into their lives,” said Kira Schauer, 17.
After working with the adopted school to understand what items are needed, the student leaders organize
the gift donation drive, and then a two-hour gigantic gift-wrapping effort in early December, which has been dubbed “Wrap-apalooza.”
“We make sure every student’s wish list is filled, and everything is organized, and the presents get wrapped. The most rewarding part is seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces. It’s the best feeling — nothing can beat it,” added Paige Westerman, 17. “Adopt a School gives us an authentic opportunity to support other people outside of our own community. It’s so rewarding to walk into this school with Santa and all these presents, especially this year knowing how the kids were hurt by what happened during the parade. We are stepping alongside these kids and bringing them joy,” said Leah Breach, 17.