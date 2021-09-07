The skate park, which had a majority of its funding raised through community donations, features a slew of ramps, bars to grind on and bowls fit for skateboarders, BMX bikers, scooter riders and more.
Craig Schiefelbein — who has been one of the leading people behind the park — said seeing his dream of a skate park being built in Oconomowoc become a reality really moved him.
“This is better than any birthday I ever had including the time I got my skateboard,” Schiefelbein said. “It’s unbelievable.”
The city put down the first large chunk of money for the project near $125,000 and the rest of the $450,000 was donated by residents. The process to get the skate park built officially commenced earlier this year and hit its lofty expectation of a Labor Day opening.
“The amount that we raised in the time that we raised it shows how many people benefit from this and care for the children and realize that it’s going to help others,” Schiefelbein said.
Max Gernhardt, who was a citizen member of the skate park committee, said he and his wife moved to Oconomowoc four years ago because they liked the community. He said he is excited to have had an opportunity to pitch in on the important project.
“It was amazing to see the community come together because the city really wanted it,” Gernhardt said.
Gernhardt said he wanted to give kudos to the Oconomowoc Parks and Recreation department and its director Craig Hoeppner.
“(Hoeppner) really did his homework and did a super good job,” he said. “Because this is a niche thing and there is a lot of attention to detail.”
Gernhardt said with skateboarders being an underserved community in southeast Wisconsin and the state in general, it’s encouraging to see the project turn out so well.
“The fact that it came together and it came together this good, blowing away any expectations I ever had and it’s just amazing,” Gernhardt said.