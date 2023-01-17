OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café.
While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck instead with the economy’s uncertainty.
“We went back and looked at our roots and named it 18 Acres because I grew up on an 18-acre hay farm that fed the cattle next door to us,” said Chris, who grew up in Bedford, Virginia and started cooking when he was 15 years old.
Prior to the food truck, the Ghobrials launched 18 Acres Hospitality, a private-chef catering company. They custom-tailor every menu to their client’s individual needs and specialize in doing small, pop-up dinner parties in people’s homes. Last summer, 18 Acres Hospitality partnered with the Inn at Pine Terrace.
Following the purchase of the 18 Acres food truck trailer, the Ghobrials made their public debut at Fall Fest in Oconomowoc. As familyowned and operated, Chris, Annie and Chris’s sister Lauren Drefahl helped in running the truck as they traveled to other festivals in the area.
18 Acres has a site in Ixonia in Fireman’s Park, and the next location is planned for Oconomowoc.
Chris said they will split their time between Oconomowoc and Ixonia, along with some of the food truck festivals they plan to appear at.
“We like to take a different approach and get creative with our cuisine, taking some of the classics and modernizing them a little bit,” said Chris.
The Ghobrials are scheduled to appear in front of the city planner and Common Council on Feb. 8 regarding their application, according to Chris. Pending the approval, they plan to park 18 Acres in the patio area behind the old S&J café, overlooking the downtown area.
From nature to table
“Our true inspiration was being responsible to nature itself and using local products and local farmers,” said Chris, thinking back to his days growing up on a farm. “We’re looking at being as responsible as we can and using the awesome, amazing farmers that we have around us to make our dishes that we do on the trailer.”
All of the grass-fed beef used in their Smash Burger comes from Brattset Family Farm just 20 minutes south in Ixonia, and their Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap with chipotle ranch uses chicken from another farm just 25 minutes south.
The cheddar cheese and pork for the bacon all come from Wisconsin as well.
A big hit with the customers is Ghobrial’s Lobster Roll. He is bringing a New England Lobster Roll to the food truck made with Maine lobster, red onions, celery, scallions, tarragon aioli and toasted New England butter brioche bread.
Ghobrial plans to incorporate different higher-end options on the food truck menu down the road, and will incorporate entre items as the business starts to grow.
“We’re excited to keep growing in Oconomowoc,” said Ghobrial, who added the goal is to turn 18 Acres Food Truck into a restaurant in the downtown Oconomowoc area and keep progressing towards using more farmers and providing a high-quality level of food and service.
Ghobrial said 18 Acres Food Truck will be at Sugar Island Barn in Watertown every other Tuesday and will also be at the Corners of Brookfield Food Truck Festival every third Wednesday of the month in the summer.
For more information about 18 Acres Hospitality, visit https://bit.ly/3XdHYf2.