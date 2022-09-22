OCONOMOWOC — 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio has been teaching the youth of Oconomowoc how to dance for 20 seasons. 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio offers several different types of dance classes for ages three to 18.
From a very young age, 5-6-7-8 owner Michelle Heimerl knew that dance was her destiny.
“It always was my lifelong dream. As a kid, I took classes at a local studio. I ended up teaching at a studio that finished at Mukwonago for 10 years, knowing all along that that’s what I wanted to do,” Heimerl said. “After teaching for 10 years in Mukwonago, I took the leap and opened our location in Oconomowoc. We flourished, holding about 50 classes a week and having about 380 students in the studio on a weekly basis.”
Over the years, 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio has expanded. Their biggest expansion was last summer.
Their dance classes are 45 minutes and take place once a week. They offer classes during the school year and as summer programs. The summer classes are all themed and paired with a craft. Their performance teams showcase their moves at different events. They have two performance teams of different ages.
“Our older team just came back from Orlando in August, they got to dance at Universal Studios. Both teams get to dance at the Bucks games, Wave games, the State Fair, and local events,” said Heimerl.
One of the reasons that 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio stands out is its appreciation for its dancers.
“I really pride our studio on having a family atmosphere. From the very start, I’ve always said, when you walk through the doors you’re part of our dance family. You’re not just a name on a list. I try to stick to that idea,” said Heimerl.
“When people walk in the door we know kids’ names and parents’ names and siblings’ names. I think that it’s just fun. We try to inspire any kid to dance.”
Heimerl said that there will be celebratory events throughout the year, leading up to their annual rehearsal in June.
“This week we have a big balloon structure at the entrance of the building. We also have a dance commemorating it. So we’re teaching it to everybody, it’s three little TikTok moves,” said Heimerl.
At their recital, they will have a dance with alumni. Returning students will also be able to see the changes that have been made to the studio.
As a former dancer, Heimerl wants to share the best part of her experience with her students.
“Dance should be fun, that’s the most important part,” she said.