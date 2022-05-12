A little bit of nostalgia for everyone

OCONOMOWOC — To say that appearances are deceiving is an understatement. Located in a nondescript building off Thompson Street, Vanguard Video 2 is a treasure trove of memorabilia. The buy and sell shop opened in September 1991. What originally started as a video rental store has evolved into something like nothing else.
Started by a father-son team, Steve and Hal Hoessel, over the years the business has evolved into what it is today. Steve’s wife and children have all also played a part in the business’ operations. While customers may not know what exactly it is that they are coming in for, one thing is clear the moment they enter: Everyone there is friendly and happy to help point them in the right direction.
When they say that they sell everything, they mean it. Customers can find video games and gaming consoles, sports memorabilia, records, DVDs, and classic toys. The list goes on from there.
They’ve been in their current location for the past seven years. Whereas they originally occupied the front room, they have since expanded. The business jumped at the opportunity when the office space behind them became available.
Vanguard Video 2 now occupies four rooms in the building. When entering, customers and sellers pass classic gaming consoles and signed sports memorabilia. As they continue to move through the shop, there is no telling what they might stumble across.
People coming in are often collectors or just people who want to look back on their past. With the sheer amount of collectibles that Vanguard Video 2 has, there is something for everyone.
Many of the customers are regulars. They know that at any time, there could be a new collectible or something they’ve simply been looking for and haven’t been able to find anywhere else.
People who are over 18 and can provide an ID can sell their memorabilia or collectibles. Many of the items that people sell to Vanguard Video 2 are items that they didn’t even remember that they had, and they want to give other people the chance to enjoy them.