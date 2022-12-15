OCONOMOWOC — While the weather outside may be dreary, Modern Bloom can fix any seasonal blues with their custom-made floral arrangements. Owner, Christy Dornbirn, has been in the floral business for over 30 years.
“We were located in downtown Oconomowoc for over 13 years on Wisconsin Ave. We then purchased a historical building on Westover Street and opened up here,” said Dornbirn.
Dornbirn first got into floral arrangements when working in the wedding industry.
'When I had the bridal shop, we would get into the florals for weddings,” said Dornbirn.”It just kept growing and growing.”
Modern Bloom has since moved to a new location.
While the outside of the building is beautiful. It’s what happens inside that will stun. Modern Bloom opened its new doors on Dec. 5.
Their flowers don't cease to impress. Their handmade arrangements are each unique. They also offer free, same day delivery in the area.
What sets Modern Bloom apart from the rest is it’s rooted in community.
'(Oconomowoc) is a small town. Everyone cares about their neighbor here,' said Dornbirn.
For Dornbirn, the area is a familiar one.
'We are from here originally and we've been operating here for years.'
Their love for their customers shows through all of the dedication that goes into Modern Bloom's floral arrangements and gift baskets.
For those looking for arrangements, Modern Bloom can customize to any floral needs.
“We do a lot of sympathy work, wedding work, and everyday arrangements,” said Dornbirn. “We're a very custom store, we can make anything anyone is looking for.”
With the new location Modern Bloom can expand upon their business.
When stepping inside, not only does Modern Bloom offer full floral services, they have a gift shop. Their floral arrangements can be ordered through their website, in-store, or by phone. When it comes to looking for a gift for a loved one. Modern Bloom tailors each project for the occasion.
You can stop by Modern Bloom at 521 Westover Street, Oconomowoc.