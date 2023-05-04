WAUKESHA — With only a couple projects left to complete, all of this business’s troubles seem so far away. Six years in the making, Let it Be expects customers to come together at the Beatles-themed bar in downtown Waukesha late this summer.
Though there may not be any windows, there is still plenty to see inside the new bar. When Dave Meister discovered the old bowling alley at 716 Clinton St., he knew it’d be the perfect space to bring his vision to life. “It was available, it was big enough, and it was a historic building,” he said.
But out of all the bands to build a business around, why did Meister choose The Beatles? Their iconography had a lot to do with it. “I love The Beatles, and I love other kinds of music too. But The Beatles promoted themselves,” he said. “They had the Sgt. Pepper uniforms. They had Strawberry Fields. They had all of those things that were connected. So, I’m just taking what they did and am making another connection to it.”
From the name to the façade to the artwork, the images associated with the legendary rock band can be found throughout Let it Be.
At the moment, the display cases built into the exterior exhibit nothing but bricks, but Meister has plans to give passerby a taste of what happens within the bar’s four walls. He had Sgt. Pepper uniforms custom created to hang behind the glass, along with artwork from three Carroll University students.
After crossing through the threshold, patrons are immersed in Beatles culture. The interior of the bar drew inspiration from The Cavern Club in Liverpool, a jazz club known for being the birthplace of The Beatles, who debuted there as a band in 1961.
Let it Be’s brick arches mimic those found in the English original, with a replica of its recognizable boxy mural serving as a background for a stage, where musicians of all genres will perform nightly. In keeping with the tradition of The Cavern Club across the pond, performers will get to sign their names on the wall. Meister has collected a couple signatures so far, one of them being “Beatle” Bob Barry, a former Milwaukee DJ who was the first person to introduce the British band to Brew City. A glowing sign is fixed above the dining area, proclaiming the space to be “The Cavern Waukesha.”
A twelve-foot-wide and eight-foot-tall Union Jack painting hangs opposite the sign, paying homage to a certain phenomenon of the mid-1960s, when many Americans were exposed to and infatuated with the music and culture of the UK.
“This [bar] is a tribute to The Beatles, but the flag represents the British Invasion, when we had all the different groups like The Stones, and The Dave Clark Five, and The Searchers coming into the United States,” Meister said.
Throughout the bar, Meister pays tribute to a number of Beatles’ songs. The mysterious Eleanor Rigby receives a proper portrait and headstone, displayed above the beer tap. “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Imagine,” and “Penny Lane” get a moment in the bar’s entrance, with a replica of the Central Park mosaic, along with a portrait of John Lennon in his iconic round glasses and Sgt. Pepper uniform, with the names of the songs inscribed across the background.
“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” is portrayed in a mural along the wall of the women’s restroom. The “girl with kaleidoscope eyes” in the song has sparkling, three-dimensional eyes in the painting. Local artists Chris Glatzel and Lisa Primrose of Chrysalis Interior Transformations took on the project, along with many other art pieces throughout the bar.
Glatzel is also credited for a painting representing “Nowhere Man.” The black and white artwork features a winding road, with a signpost in the corner pointing one way to “Nowhere,” another way to “Yesterday,” east to Liverpool, and west to Waukesha.
Meister has affectionately labeled the six stools closest to this painting the “Whine Bar.” He foresees guests contemplating the artwork and reflecting on their lives, taking a trip down that twisting trail.
Despite the Anglophilic atmosphere, Let it Be also honors local history and industry. A replica of Les Paul’s 1939 log guitar hangs in the entryway and half of the beer taps will supply the bar with microbrews from around Wisconsin.
Finding artists and artisans to contribute to the space was a process Meister refers to as “bumper cars.” “I’ll start going in one direction and I’ll meet someone,” he said. “Then I go over here and bump into someone else. It’s serendipity.”
Meister claimed the property back in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2019 that the transformation began. The pandemic and supply chain issues pushed back the bar’s grand opening, but now Meister predicts that Let it Be will begin welcoming customers toward the end of summer 2023. He estimates that the bar is 80 percent of the way to completion, with only a couple projects left to finish up.
Let it Be isn’t just for Beatles fans. The bar is a comfortable space for people of all generations and of all music tastes to find a bit of peace and community. “That’s what this is all about. It’s something to share with people,” Meister said. “They know there’s a refuge to get away from all the chaos.”