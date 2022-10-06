OCONOMOWOC — Fresh food is something that we often take for granted. One of those foods is popcorn. When it comes to local-sourced produce, popcorn is no different. The quality is noticeable. Tietz Family Farms specializes in gourmet popcorn, other produce and pork. You can find their popcorn in all of Sendik’s locations and other retail stores around the county.
Owned and operated by the Tietz family, Tietz Family Farms offers several varieties of popcorn. The way that they prepare their popcorn ensures that none of the flavor is lost.
“We don’t pop our popcorn. We just grow it. Popcorn is a type of corn, it’s different than field corn or sweet corn that you would eat,” explained Randy Tietz, owner of Tietz Family Farms. “It’s a smaller kernel, and denser. There’s moisture locked up in the kernel. When you heat it up, that’s what pops it.”
Tietz Family Farms locks in flavor by not popping their kernels before they sell them. What began as a decorative crop became something that Tietz Family Farms knew they had a market for.
“At the end of the season, whatever we didn’t sell at our market, we would end up shelling it off the cob, popping it and eating it. We were like ‘ah, this is really good.’ We decided to put in actual popcorn seed, and we put in about an acre the first year,” said Tietz. “We did everything by hand and hand-harvested it. It was a very manual process. We bagged it up, and we were able to sell it very quickly. The next year we were able to do more. This year we’re right around 50 acres.”
The season for planting their popcorn is early May and harvest begins around October. After harvesting they need to dry it out before Tietz Family Farms is able to package and sell it.
What makes their business so successful is the direct route of product to the customer.
“Growing up on a farm and eating other foods that are not locally-raised or close to the farm — I’ve always felt if you can shrink the distance between where the food is produced and where it is consumed, you’ll have a better quality product,” said Tietz. Another popular product that Tietz Family Farms sells is pork. Tietz said that their children raised pigs as part of the 4-H program growing up. They made the decision to add pigs to their farm.
“My kids got into 4-H and started raising them and now we’re doing it as a business,” he said. “The first time that I had our own pork, it had been so long that when I had our farm-raised pork I forgot what it was like. “We eat our own potatoes in the summer and once ours are gone in the winter, we eat potatoes from the store, and it’s not the same as when you’re eating your own out of the garden.”
While there is an expansive variety of foods that you can find in the grocery store, there’s just something special when it comes to local foods.
“There is a loss in flavor and nutrition. The longer it is from where it’s grown from where it’s consumed,” said Tietz. “I think that’s very important for the consumer to be, as close to local as they can be. It’s going to be a better quality product.”
Tietz just delivered his display to the soon-to-be-open Oconomowoc Sendik’s location. For popcorn lovers, they’ve got variety. It is farmfresh and supports local businesses. The partnership with Sendik’s and farmers’ opens up a method of distribution that brings farm fresh into the spotlight.
Tietz added, “It gives farmers like us an option rather than going through many levels of distribution to get it to the consumer to get it to the middle man.”