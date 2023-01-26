Authenticating the dream

OCONOMOWOC — Tim Luke’s passion for trading sports cards began when he was a little boy. His knowledge about the hobby and drive to feel the adrenaline rush of buying and selling cards and memorabilia grew and he ultimately shared them with his wife Lorena.
After years of attending card shows, Tim and Lorena and their three children ventured to the Chicago Sports Spectacular on vacation and set up their own table, joining more than 350 vendors selling sports and non-sports memorabilia and collectibles.
“We had a blast. It’s a community of people and we made amazing friends. For the next eight years we traveled around the U.S. setting up at shows and building our business,” said Lorena.
Like so many things, the Lukes’ pursuit of making a name for themselves in the sports card show industry came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit — but not for long.
“Two years ago we decided to stay local and invited our friends and community for pop-up card shows every month in the space above Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery in Oconomowoc. It was so popular, we started dreaming of opening up a permanent store” said Lorena.
Last April, Lorena was diagnosed with a severe brain tumor. Several experts in the field reported her condition was untreatable and she may only have a few years to live.
“I didn’t want to believe that benign brain tumor was going to kill me. We didn’t give up and finally found a doctor through UW Health in Madison. He removed the tumor in June and I have made a full recovery,” said Lorena.
“This experience taught me that tomorrow is not promised. I said to my husband, ‘We have this dream of opening our store — what are we waiting for?’” Lake Country Cards was born.
“We have lived in Oconomowoc for 22 years. We fell in love in Oconomowoc. We’re excited to bring what we’ve already done around the country to this shop in the community we love, and the response has been amazing. My husband loves sports cards and I love my husband, so we’re living the dream,” said Lorena, laughing.
Grand opening
Lake Country Cards will celebrate its Grand Opening Weekend 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at their new store, 1380 Pabst Farms Circle, Suite 400.
PSA Autograph will be on location authenticating autographs Jan. 27-28. Items can be dropped off 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 26, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Jan. 28 drop-off is to be determined based on availability. Authenticated items can be picked up Jan. 29.
Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) is the largest third-party trading card authentication and grading company in the world. According to its website, PSA has certified more than 40 million cards and collectibles with a cumulative declared value of over a billion dollars since opening in 1991.
“We’re super pumped about this opportunity — in our industry, this is a really big deal. It’s very rare for them to offer their services for a small shop’s grand opening, but we’ve been grading with them for eight years and have developed a really great relationship,” Lorena explained. “This service isn’t limited to sports cards, and we’ve already had so many amazing pieces dropped off for authentication, including Frank Sinatra, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Babe Ruth and more.”
There will be a ribbon-cutting at 4:15 p.m. Friday, and drawings and giveaways will be held every hour during the grand opening event. For more information, visit lakecountrycards.com or call 262-354-8029.