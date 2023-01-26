Authenticating the dream

After years of traveling around the U.S. to card shows selling sports cards and memorabilia and hosting their own pop-up shows in Oconomowoc, Tim and Lorena Luke and their three children will open their new store Lake Country Cards located at 1380 Pabst Farms Circle, Suite 400 in Oconomowoc. Pictured from left in the back row is Tim Luke, Hailey Luke, and Jacob Luke. In the front row, from left, is Kaelyn Luke, Lorena Luke’s mother Lana Litzcow, and Lorena Luke.