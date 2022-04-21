Bailey Family Dental wins award for property improvements

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce presented Bailey Family Dental with its Golden Hammer Award for its “exemplary property improvements.” According to a news release, the chamber believes these property improvements positively and directly affect commerce in Hartland and enhance the community as a whole.
The Hartland chamber presents the Golden Hammer Award to recognize property owners and businesses to encourage them to invest in improvements.
Pictured, from left to right, are: Chamber Board Member Elise Miller, Lake Country Bed Barn; Lynn Minturn, chamber president; Chamber Board Member Dr. Mike Merkt, The Specific Chiropractic Center; Dr. Richard Bailey, Bailey Family Dental; Chamber Board Member Rebecca Rebholz, Get Salty & Lit; and Chamber Board Chair Cindy Bong, Global Financial Group. Bailey Family Dental is located at 557 Cottonwood Ave., Hartland.