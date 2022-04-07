OKAUCHEE — Baker Meister (N51W34922 E Wisconsin Ave, Okauchee), the bakery which suffered water damage after an apartment fire on the floor above, is still figuring out when it can open its doors.
According to owner Hans Weissgerber, he’s still working with insurance companies, health inspectors and restoration companies to figure out when the bakery can resume operations.
“All of that is being concluded this week,” Weissgerber said of the damage assessments. “In the meantime, we could not establish how fast we can move forward.”
On March 3, an apartment fire above the bakery caused damage to the business below. At the time of the fire, a baker was preparing paczki ahead of Fat Tuesday celebrations.
The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. when a baker smelled smoke and saw flames. Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said firefighters arrived in six minutes and found an active fire with fire expanding through heat-shattered windows.
Nobody was injured in the blaze, but the bakery sustained water damage as firefighting crews battled the fire upstairs.
Weissgerber said the second-floor apartment was a complete loss. He said he did not yet know the monetary extent of damages from the incident.