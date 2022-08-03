Baker Meister to remain closed in Okauchee

OKAUCHEE — Baker Meister will not reopen after a structure fire March shuttered the business.
Hans Weissgerber, owner of the former Baker Meister bakery property, said fire-related damage and the building’s old age were factors in the decision.
“The problem is that the (Baker Meister) building is over 100 years old, and there were a lot of utility-type [issues], especially electric, that had to be removed, updated and rebuilt,” Weissgerber said. “The structure has to be rebuilt in some areas and brought up-to-date, and it’s just not feasible. ...We tried to see whether we could rebuild it but according to the building inspector and architectural engineer, we are not able to get the job done within the next year.”
Weissgerber said there were also outstanding issues to resolve with the insurance claim.
Baker Meister, formerly located on Wisconsin Avenue in Okauchee, suffered a fire just before 2:30 a.m. on March 30.
Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said the store’s baker smelled smoke and noticed flames on the building’s upper floor where an apartment was located. Nobody was hurt in the fire, but water damage caused the bakery to close down.
The baker was preparing paczki for Fat Tuesday that day when the fire broke out.
Weissgerber is exploring options for a new business there. He suspects a café or breakfast/lunch restaurant would be a good fit for the area.
“I would say having the Baker Meister in Okauchee brought a lot of activity to our little community, and being that we are in the center of Lake Country, any business that appeals to the broader population will be successful here. ... Our commitment is to find investors or invest directly into the community to make it a better, stronger and viable community for Lake Country as a whole.”
A Facebook post from the Baker Meister page said a new location is slated to open in Elkhorn; Weissgerber said he is not involved in that venture. An opening date was not given, but the post — signed by bakers Michael and Gwendolyn Schuerstedt — said the Elkhorn bakery will open in the upcoming weeks.
A message to the Schuerstedts’ Facebook account was not immediately returned Monday.
“Sadly after 4 1/2 months of waiting to hear news on a restoration update and property owner not taking action to route power for lighting and water well for a proper clean up process, we will not be reopening in that location (Okauchee). We are doing our best to clean up without power and water.”
The post continued by saying that along with a store in Elkhorn, a satellite shop may be coming to Okauchee.
“We are devastated because we expected to retire from the beautiful community there,” the Schuerstedts wrote. “We miss those who patronized our store and appreciate those who have become our friends.“ According to the post, gift certificates can be used at the new location; customers can also be reimbursed for unused gift certificates once the Elkhorn location opens.