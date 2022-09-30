Bank Five Nine announces Schneider as next president and CEO

OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine has hired Tim Schneider as its next president and CEO. He will join the bank in October.
“We conducted a national search for our next president and CEO, and Tim quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate pool,” said Bob Snyder, board chairman at Bank Five Nine, in a press release. “We are excited to have Tim lead our organization and I look forward to working with him.”
“Bank Five Nine has an outstanding reputation in Wisconsin, and I really like the communities that the bank serves,” said Schneider in the release. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of strong support in those areas, and to working with the bank’s outstanding team.”
According to the release, Schneider has experience in community banking throughout Wisconsin, most recently as the senior vice president for Nicolet National Bank.
Previously, Schneider was the CEO and cofounder of Investors Community Bank in Manitowoc, which was acquired by Nicolet National Bank in 2021.
According to the release, Schneider is a collaborative leader, and is excited to join Bank Five Nine, which he says has a “strong culture.”
“I believe strongly in family-oriented cultures. When employees care about each other, they work together to best serve customers. Bank Five Nine is exactly that type of organization,” said Schneider, in the release.
Current Bank Five Nine President and CEO Mark Mohr will remain with the bank through his retirement early next year, according to the release. Mohr will continue to serve as a board member for the bank after he retires.