DELAFIELD — The Bartolotta Restaurants announced Wednesday they will be opening The Commodore, a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue on Nagawicka Lake at the former Seven Seas property.
Developed in partnership with David Herro and Jay Franke of HF Hospitality Group, a hospitality design and investment group, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant is expected to open in the summer of 2023 with plans to revitalize the historic waterfront property. In addition to formerly operating as the Seven Seas, the building also once served as Hasslinger’s Pleasant View Hotel & Resort when it opened in 1905.
“This 117-year-old building is a living time capsule of Nagawicka Lake and the Lake Country community surrounding it, and The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant will serve as the bridge between the past we preserve and the future memories we will make,” said The Bartolotta Restaurants Owner and Co-Founder Chef Paul Bartolotta. “Together with our partners, David and Jay, we will bring new life to this building and create a dining experience that is truly unique to Lake Country and the Greater Milwaukee area.”
According to a Wednesday press release, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant will be a multi-level destination, with an elegant main level dining room setting inspired by the yacht clubs of the 1920s, while embracing modern Lake Country and its inviting, comfortable and celebratory atmosphere.
The Commodore name itself is taken from classic yacht clubs, where the leader is known as the commodore. The name addresses both current and past commodores in recognition of the time and effort it takes to achieve this rank. As the saying goes, “Once a commodore, always a commodore.”
In its history, the property has changed hands more than 15 times in the past century, serving as, among other things, a hotel, a discotheque, a girl’s camp, a school.
“The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant is a segue from that old, nostalgic, magical quality of the property to a modern experience for the contemporary guest,” Chef Bartolotta adds. “Everything we do is a fresh, new idea inspired by the transcendent men and women that came before us.”
Redesign and restoration work has already begun at the site of The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, and it will become the first Bartolotta location in the Lake Country region to open since Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse opened in Brookfield in 1999.
The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant joins a portfolio of Bartolotta catering venues including Discovery World, The Italian Community Center, The Grain Exchange and more.
More information about The Bartolotta Restaurants and its menus can be found at bartolottas.com.