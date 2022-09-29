OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce will hold Business over Breakfast from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 at Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 West Wisconsin Ave.
Kwik Trip Director of Corporate Communications, Leadership Development, and Training John McHugh will travel from La Crosse to share information with Oconomowoc businesses about Kwik Trip's culture of employee engagement and how it contributes to their success. Happy and engaged employees create genuine connections with customers, turning them into loyal customers. Visit https://business. oconomowoc.org/ for more information.