OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Annual Awards Celebration on Nov. 3 to recognize the outstanding work, contributions and success of our local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders. The chamber has hosted these awards since 1985. The recipients of the 2022 Large Business, Small Business, Nonprofit Organization, and Citizen of the Year were selected from nominations made by chamber members and the community at large.
The Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Awards recipients are:
Large Business of the Year: Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers is a second-generation, family-owned company that has been serving the Oconomowoc area since 1973. They started as a small Shell gas station and over the years have grown to four locations across Waukesha County with over 50 employees.
Small Business of the Year: Whelan’s Coffee & Ice Cream is a family-owned business that opened in 2007. It is conveniently located in downtown Oconomowoc and provides a gathering place for people in our community to enjoy a warm, inviting sitting area, perfect for those needing to get a little work done on their laptop or to catch up with a group of friends. They also provide a great meeting place for businesspeople to use for planning committees, group meetings, and interviews.
Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Moonlit Movies has provided free, family-friendly fun to the Lake Country area for 16 years with movies and entertainment at Fowler Park and on the streets of downtown Oconomowoc. The movie is shown on a 40foot screen that is lifted 12 feet in the air. Their outdoor in-the-park movie experiences are melded with arts and crafts activities, giveaways, and a community water ski show.
Citizen of the Year: Lauri Badura started her journey of raising awareness and advocating for mental health after losing a loved one to an accidental drug overdose. Her mission is to provide prevention, awareness, and outreach for families in the fight against drugs. She founded Saving Others For Archie, also known as SOFA, to spread the message through events, education, ad campaigns, public policy advocacy and more. Recently her organization has worked on billboard campaigns with the tagline, “FENTANYL AMERICAS NEW “F” WORD” that are located in Southeast Wisconsin.