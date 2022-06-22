OCONOMOWOC — A proposed, high-profile multi-use project near Fowler Lake moved one step closer to reality Tuesday after a pivotal vote from city officials.
The Common Council approved a redevelopment plan for North Main Street within Oconomowoc’s downtown corridor. The document is autonomous, but feeds into the multi-use Rockwell Partners development that has been proposed on four lots within 125-131 Main St.
The redevelopment plan essentially declares the three existing buildings on the privately owned lots as blighted under the definitions outlined within state statute. The blight designation includes, but is not limited to, the deteriorating conditions of the existing structures on the properties.
Bob Duffy, the city’s economic development director, said adoption of the redevelopment plan document does not mean further modifications to the tentative plans related to the five-story Rockwell project are off the table.
“We’re not done,” Duffy said. “I would consider this the beginning.”
With the redevelopment plan solidified, however, city officials can begin honing in some of the granular details presented in the Rockwell project. In its current iteration, ground-floor retail is envisioned for the first floor, and condominiums on the upper four floors.
Duffy said the council and several appointed bodies will review and weigh in on a number of aspects of the project, including an overall developer’s agreement.
“These are not set in stone,” Duffy said of the project details that have thus far surfaced. “That’s part of the site design process.”
A new tax-increment district could be created to shepherd a list of proposed improvements — including a public boardwalk, green space enhancements and public restrooms — linked to the development.
Reaction to the Rockwell proposal has been mixed, though a number of residents and business owners weighed in on the project at Tuesday’s meeting and voiced strong support during the council’s public comment portion of the agenda.
John Suttner, owner of Cornerstone Sports Pub and Eatery, said he viewed the Rockwell project as a positive addition to the city’s downtown corridor.
“We have to look to the future,” Suttner said. “We have to go forward.”
Resident Dave Manke, who serves on the city’s Community Development Authority, echoed similar comments, stating the Rockwell project could have a transformative effect on the area.
“The buildings there are not useful,” Manke said. “It’s time to change that look, and Rockwell does that.”
As the Rockwell project itself begins working through city channels more intensively in the coming months, Duffy indicated site work could begin as soon as this fall.
Council approves Olympia Fields design standards
Also Tuesday, the council approved design standards for the Olympia Fields development along the Highway 67 and Interstate 94 corridor.
Duffy said the standards are in tandem with a public-private partnership between the city and developer Wangard Partners.
“The standards include regulations for the architectural design for commercial, multi-family residential, landscaping, permeable pavers, master lighting plan and a master signage plan,” Duffy said.