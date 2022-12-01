OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing.
After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men and their families decided to seek an opportunity to share what they’ve learned with others.
“The three of us have been looking for a business to run together for a couple of years. We found out the owners of Sonoma Cellars in Oconomowoc were ready to retire, so we started a conversation with them and over six months later we came to an agreement and bought the liquor store,” explained Ramstack.
On Nov. 7, the team announced their new venture on social media: “As of today it is official, City Spirits, formerly Sonoma Cellars, is your locally-owned and operated Oconomowoc liquor store, serving the community and bringing friends and neighbors together with Essential Liquids.'
The full-service liquor store provides a wide variety of wines, champagnes, spirits, craft beers and more at all price points.
“We’re bringing something forward that wasn’t already in our community. We’ll stock plenty of the standards, plus some new and unique things that you can’t usually get in the store,” said Ramstack. “It’s more than about just selling alcohol. We want to make it an experience where people are engaging and learning about the art and craft behind making the products that we’re showcasing.”
City Spirits will also offer a variety of monthly experiences and free tastings featuring new products and pairings, craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.
“Each of us has different backgrounds and skills that we can bring to the table. What we have in common is the desire to offer unique experiences for people when they come in and to support our community,” added Paar. “We want to get to know our customers, like in the show ‘Cheers’ — a place where everybody knows your name.”
Stay tuned for a grand opening event planned for January. City Spirits is located at 1290 Summit Ave. in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit www.cityspiritswi.com.