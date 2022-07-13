TOWN OF DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission reviewed two conceptual plans for the proposed housing development on undeveloped land north of Interstate 94 during their meeting Tuesday. No formal vote was taken.
Neumann Developments proposes to develop a 152-acre area called Thomas Farm located north of Golf Road and south of the Lake Country Trail, between Glen Cove Road and Elmhurst Road.
The company is a residential land development company that’s been in business since 2000, developing close to 6,000 home sites all in southeastern and southcentral Wisconsin.
“The Town of Delafield is a very desirable place to live,” said CEO of Neumann Companies, Inc. Matt Neumann. “It has low taxes, has great schools, so naturally it’s something that is very appealing to us.”
Neumann added that one thing that drew them to the site was preservation of green space. The company preserves one acre of land for every acre they develop, according to Neumann.
The undeveloped land is south of Pewaukee Lake; to the east there is residential land as well as an existing golf course. The west is primarily residential and to the south is I-94.
A common theme within both concepts presented was open space conservation. The company plans to use the open space in the form of buffers for walking trails, pickle ball courts, pools and bocce ball.
Both concepts presented are fully residential with some differences primarily on the western section, a section that was proposed to support more density as a result of I-94 and the noise and visibility it creates.
The first concept includes duplexes, one being a town home style duplex, a two-story home attached to another two-story home. North of that would be the reserved product, a single-level ranch style duplex for those who want less maintenance and square footage. Linked through trails and a network of homes would be the villa homes, single-family ownership with smaller lots. North of that includes less density with space preserved for natural woodlands and wetlands. And north along Elmhurst includes residences, homes that are larger on 15,000 square lots.
“Affordability is a problem, availability of housing is a problem,” said Project Manager at Neumann Developments Bryan Lindgren. “So, we’ve got to do what we can to try to be responsible builders and developers that solve both.” The second concept changes in the southwestern section to support the demand of for-rent housing, according to Lindgren. Located in this section of this plan would be rental homes clustered within to provide more green space and traffic directed towards Golf Road.
Commissioners' discussion
Commissioner Nicole Dickenson had concerns about points of entry with the traffic patterning and using the bend in the road as an access point to cut and speed through. Other commissioners disagreed and appreciated the connectivity to Golf Road, with the majority of that traffic coming through to prevent congestion on Glen Cove Road.
Commissioner Edward Kranick had questions on how much the density could be dialed back.
According to Neumann, 250 units could be the tolerable number, excluding the 17 acres on the southeast corner of the site.
Kranick also had questions on why this plan was being presented over others. According to Neumann, this site is different because of I-94.
“I think that’s why there has been a multi-year debate on this site,” said Neumann. “It is so visible to the interstate and would support a lot of other uses other than residential.” He added that because it is being supported in a residential way, it has to be a lot denser and will hit lower price points.
“I want to remind everybody that when we started this thing about four years ago, we were talking industrial, commercial and senior uses,” said Kranick. “This is the fourth time we’ve talked through this and I’ve heard loud and clear, we want residential, and I think we are a lot closer than we were four years ago. Though obviously we need to have the density discussion.”
Neumann also brought up needing feedback on whether the plan needs to be for-sale product, or if could they allow for-rent product as well. The latter prompted some negative commotion from residents attending the meeting.
Kranick added he is unsure how many more million-dollar homes the town can support, and while he appreciates the diversity of the home sites, he still finds it concerning.
Chairman Kevin Fitzgerald ended the discussion stating if they draft a revised ordinance consistent with whatever direction they give staff, that draft ordinance will come to the Plan Commission probably in September for a public hearing with the county and Town Board.