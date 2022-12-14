HARTLAND – The Village Board voted Monday night to move forward with conceptual plan reviews for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 and Vettleson Road and a hotel at 221 Cottonwood Ave.
Troy Mleziva, real estate director with Kwik Trip, said the proposed convenience store is roughly five acres and has streets on all four sides.
The proposal calls for the construction of a 12,000 square foot building and car wash facility. It would include a fueling canopy for traditional gas as well as a side canopy for diesel.
“Kwik Trip is obviously known for their quality products; fresh bakery, dairy, grocery items, as well as our hot food programs that have been very well received the last 20 years,” said Mleziva.
The building would call for 25-35 employees with Kwik Trip’s payroll typically landing between $500,000 to 750,000 a year. Mleziva added that Kwik Trip returns 40% of its pre-tax profits to employees.
Following approval, the construction would start in fall of 2023 or spring of 2024 and open sometime in 2024.
The conceptual plans were already reviewed by the Plan Commission, and a motion was made and seconded to continue moving the conceptual plan along. All board members voted in favor of the plan.
“I personally think it’s a great idea. I think it’s good for Hartland, and I think it’s a great company,” said Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill.
During public comments, resident Bob Borkowski expressed concerns about the gas station. Living close by, he said traffic on Vettleson Road is already a problematic speed zone. He also had concerns about light pollution, the 24-7 operating hours of the convenience store and fuel pollution.
Hotel discussion
James Kupfer of Kupfer Investments LLC returned to the Village Board Monday night with a new proposal following months of discussion and a rejection on Oc. 17.
The original proposal of a multi-use, four-story building with apartments, hotel rooms and a first-floor community area with event spaces, has now turned into a commercial-use building as a hotel.
The conceptual plan now includes a two-story, boutique hotel with 39 rooms. The space is 30,750 square feet, cutting the original proposal in half, with a 15,000 square-foot garage underneath including 36 parking spaces with one handicap spot.
There are 12 more on-street parking spaces with two additional handicap spots totaling to 48 parking spaces for 39 rooms.
Kupfer added that there is no commercial area, no restaurant, no other commercial business to come and the event space is gone, making the building strictly a hotel.
“The one thing that we did upgrade (compared to) all the other buildings, we decided if we are really going to be luxury, we (needed to) upgrade the lobby,” Kupfer said. “The lobby is 30 by 66 which is very large for a hotel.”
Board member Ann Wallschlager immediately asked to push off the discussion until the January meeting. Wallschlager said she spent hours going through the plan and needed more time after Kupfer handed out new documents before speaking at Monday’s meeting.
Kupfer said the only change in the new documents was the addition of two bathrooms.
“You cannot use on-street parking for your facility. It has to be on your property,” said Wallschlager, emphasizing the need to be respectful of established businesses and citizens in the area. “First you need more parking onsite, and again, that is just to start with.”
Though Wallschlager said she appreciated the idea, she felt that the specific lot was not the right space for a hotel.
Pfannerstill, who likes the idea, said when he moved to Hartland, people would complain about the lack of businesses downtown. As a result, they created a Business Improvement District (BID), started doing studies and found that everybody was leaving Hartland to get what they needed.
“Different businesses are starting to come in down there, and that’s really raising things up,” said Pfannerstill. “When the momentum stops, all of the sudden you (will) have one that leaves, another one leaves and then we’re back to the way it was in 1999 through 2005 until we created the BID. And when that happens, to get it back will take 20 years.”
Other board members agreed with Pfannerstill, and Kupfer added that holding off the discussion until January would end the project, as it would miss the summer season business that is essential for hotel profits.
A motion was made and seconded to send the conceptual plan to the Plan Commission. All were in favor except for Wallschlager.
The conceptual plan will go to the Monday, Dec. 19 Plan Commission meeting for another review.