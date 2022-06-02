Condos on Okauchee Lake to be completed soon

OKAUCHEE LAKE — A condominium development on Okauchee Lake is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.
According to Peter Renner, owner of Renner Architects, The Waters at Okauchee Lake project includes 10 high-end condos with underground access to a private boat house and boat slips. Seven of the units have been sold, the last one for $1.8 million, Renner said.
Renner said the condominium market is in high demand across Lake Country. The Renner firm initially wanted to build in Oconomowoc but moved their sights to Okauchee Lake after being unable to secure a location in the city. “(The Waters at Okauchee Lake) is a whole new animal for Lake Country,” Renner told the Enterprise. “They have nothing else like it.”
Along with elevator access to an underground tunnel leading to the lake, Renner said the development boasts concrete floors that are 14 inches thick and walls with 10 inches of concrete for enhanced acoustic privacy.
Depending on the floor, all units have decks or terraces overlooking the water, and each unit has access to subterranean garage parking spaces. The building has about 350 feet of lake frontage.
On the interior, project designs show timbered ceilings and maple doors, wooden trim and flooring. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.
The project was expected to be completed last year, but issues with manpower — “Competent people are overworked,” Renner said — coupled with ordering delays pushed the finish date back, he said.
“We still have to get final approval from both the town and the county, but we don’t see why there would be a problem,” Renner said.
Renner Architects has worked on condos in Milwaukee including the Breakwater, Harbor Front/Hansen’s Landing and the Waterfront.
Renner said he hopes to build more condos around Lake Country, and the town’s tax base is set to benefit from the development.
“I think the assessment for the former restaurant there was $1.1 million, and now it’ll be somewhere between $10 million and $15 million,” he said. “That’s a lot of taxes, and the police never come.”
Renner added. “If we had more sites, we’d build more. There is a huge unmet demand in Lake Country.”