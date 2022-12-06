DELAFIELD — The Public Works Committee will discuss, take possible action and give direction to the Plan Commission on a concept plan for the Delafield Parkway development on Wednesday.
The proposal includes the construction of a 29 lot, single-family residential subdivision with lots ranging from 10,322 square feet to 21,006 square feet in size.
A planned unit development is not required because all lots comply with the dimensional standards of R-4 Zoning. With the lot property owned by Behrend Property LLC., the proposal includes a land transfer between the property owners and the American Legion Post No. 196, 333 N. Lapham Peak Road.
Several of the existing structures would be removed and the applicant is proposing to construct a sidewalk on the north side of the road.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 500 Genesee St.