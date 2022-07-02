DELAFIELD — Developers have proposed 87 new homes around St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield as part of two separate projects. However, residents shared their concerns with the projects at the Plan Commission meeting Wednesday, citing density, traffic and preservation of the community feel and natural environment.
This comes as Delafield has initiated a project to balance the city’s budget by increasing its tax base through “responsible and sustainable growth.” A focus group looking into possibilities for growth recommended that these areas be developed at a high and medium density to meet these goals, city documents say.
“I know the developer is going to win,” said Ken Herro, a Delafield resident. “I know the builder will win. I know the city will win. It’s a lovely development. However, it seems the neighborhood that takes the brunt of it are (the neighboring homes). Everyone is aware this will be developed, we just ask that you consider reducing the density.”
Hendricks Commercial Properties proposal
The first of two projects discussed at the meeting would redevelop St. John’s golf course as a 50-lot subdivision of single-family homes. The homes would be built along a U-shaped road, with a few cul-desacs, on lots that would range in size from half an acre to 1 acre.
The proposal also includes a public bike and pedestrian path along the north side of the Bark River. To comply with green space and stormwater management requirements, the plan says there is some flexibility in how exactly the homes are placed.
“At this point, we have a concept plan to consider, but do not have any architectural standards established except for the fact that we are keeping it consistent with the neighborhood,” said Rick Nelson of Hendricks Commercial Properties, a real estate company based in Beloit.
Drawn onto a map the commission was reviewing was a road connecting the subdivision to Cushing Memorial Park; a memo from Mike Court, an engineer with the city, estimated extending the road would cost over $1.1 million. Nearly all residents who commented on this project oppose the road.
“To put a roadway through this makes no sense and would be detrimental to all that has come before and what will come in the future,” said Jennifer Jaeschke, who said she was speaking on behalf of about 20 neighbors who feel the same way.
City Planner Amy Barrows said the city does not plan to move forward with extending the road.
Some residents said they were concerned about the development’s density and the traffic that could accompany it. “We talk about sensitivity to neighbors and being consistent,” said Katie Christine, who lives nearby. “My lot is 3.7 acres and my neighbor next to me is 2.2 acres, so half-acre lots across from us is not consistent. Not that I’m asking for 3.7 acre lots, but...”
Hendricks completed a sale/leaseback transaction of St. John’s 112-acre campus in January 2021. The terms of the lease allows St. John’s to maintain control of the main campus for 40 years, but the 9-hole golf course was exempt from this.
The focus group recommended the golf course be developed with half-acre lots, making parts of the proposed project less dense than the initial recommendation.
Miller Marriot Construction proposal
The second project, called Beacon Hill, would build 34 homes between Wisconsin Avenue and St. John’s Road, with three additional homes built on the other side of Wisconsin Avenue. This development would remove one segment of Smyth Lane and Farrand Street, making them pedestrian paths.
Chris Miller, owner of Miller Marriot Construction, said they want to create a walkable community near downtown Delafield. The land, currently zoned as institutional, would be rezoned to R-4, which requires lots of at least 7,900 square feet.
“Putting 37 houses in there will make it look like the East Side of Milwaukee,” Phil Kasun said.
Many residents who spoke about this project are concerned about density and changing the character of Delafield.
“One of the things that attracted us to Delafield was the small town community. It’s a beautiful little community,” Bill Buskuskie said. “It’s getting busier, but that’s OK — it’s fun, there’s places to go. If you start adding this many more residents, you’re just congesting that much more in a small area.”
The developers said they plan to keep the St. John’s arches, as well as incorporate sidewalks and stormwater management, like rain gardens.
The Plan Commission did not take action on either project, but asked that a traffic study be completed for both projects.