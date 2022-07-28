Denial of Okauchee Lake island beer garden may be appealed, owner says

OKAUCHEE — A proposed beer garden at an Okauchee Lake island, denied by the Town of Oconomowoc Plan Commission, still has a chance at approval.
Hans Weissgerber brought the proposal to the town last month after receiving a variance approval from Waukesha County to build several structures at the privately-owned Okauchee Island Park just offshore of his restaurant, The Golden Mast Inn.
But the town denied Weissgerber’s efforts, saying the enterprise would create too much noise for neighbors of the island. Town officials also cited plans to construct temporary landing docks they believed would not be taken down when they’re not in use.
Weissgerber denies that would be the case and said he believes the town should reconsider its stance.
If not, Weissgerber said, he could appeal the town’s decision by bringing it before the county plan commission again.
If the county were to agree with Weissgerber, the town would then be obliged to grant permission.
The island is roughly two acres in size and currently has a gazebo and electrical hookups. Weissgerber said a dance hall and small hotel once stood on the island; concrete foundations are still visible there, partially concealed by brush growth.
Weissgerber said he hasn’t made a decision whether to appeal; he’s waiting to collect more information from the town’s administrator, Jeff Herrmann.
Herrmann could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but Town of Oconomowoc Chairman Bob Hultquist said the municipality is unlikely to reconsider its decision.
For his part, Weissgerber argued that he does not want a loud, raucous venue on the water. He imagines a beer garden and concession stand where boaters can stop by to enjoy a drink and simple fare like hot dogs and burgers.
He wants to include live music from guitarists and potentially accordion players.
“If they (the town officials) don’t want loud bands, we won’t have loud bands,” Weissgerber told The Enterprise. “I don’t want loud bands.”
Currently, Weissgerber said he is able to host private events at Okauchee Island Park because it is his private property. However, he is unable to market the area commercially without a conditional use permit from the town.
He said it isn’t an option to open shop there before he gets the green-light.
“I couldn’t jeopardize my reputation and business by doing things the wrong way,” he said.
Walking around the small island, Weissgerber pointed out where he’d put the concessions stand, storage shed, portable toilets and tables.
Boaters on the water floated past, waving.
“Where else could you get a setting like this (for a beer garden)?” Weissgerber said. “Nowhere.”
He said the venture would not make him much money, if any. It would simply be another option for Okauchee residents and visitors to enjoy during weekends in the summertime.
“It’s about enhancing the experience, the lifestyle we have here,” he said.