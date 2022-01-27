OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Common Council gave preliminary approval for construction exemptions at Olympia Fields.
The exemptions — called a planned development overlay — include the allowance of four buildings up to 65 feet in height with an additional 10 feet allowed for architectural elements, like an elevator shaft, which passed by a 6-1 vote during the Council’s Jan. 18 meeting.
Alderman Charles Schellpeper was the lone dissenting vote.
The vote followed extensive discussion over whether 65 feet is too great of a height for Oconomowoc buildings. But the vote preliminarily pushes the issue forward, although it is set to come back before the Council during their next meeting for a second reading.
The exemption also mandates the 65-foot buildings — four of them in total — contain a minimum 5-foot stepback with final architectural approval given by the Council.
The motion was made by Common Council President Matt Rosek and seconded by Alderman Kevin Ellis, and it passed by unanimous vote. However, the vote to verify the overall preliminary approval was rebutted by Schellpeper who said he wanted to see renderings of the 65-foot buildings prior to giving them a green light for construction.
During the Council’s robust discussion, two motions failed; one failed due to lack of a second, and the other because the Council majority voted against it.
The first failed motion, put forward by Schellpeper, sought to pin down the Olympia Fields developer, Wangard Partners, to present design renderings of the four 65foot buildings within two months.
Schellpeper’s motion also called for a 65-foot cap with an additional 10 feet for architectural elements.
His motion failed due to a lack of a second supporter.
Another unsuccessful motion was put forward by Alderman Lou Kowieski and sought to provide additional safety measures for a planned bike path at Olympia Fields. That motion fell by a 4-3 vote. Alderman Matt Mulder, Schellpeper, Ellis and Rosek voted against the measure.
The planned development overlay also contained other exemptions to provide flexibility for the construction at Olympia Fields.
The other measures preliminarily approved by the Council include reduced setback requirements across the entire development.
City officials said the next Council meeting will likely see a second reading of the exemptions.
Construction at Olympia Fields has already begun. It is located along the Highway 67 corridor in Oconomowoc and is comprised of 46 acres in total.
The property is slated to include a mixture of housing and commercial tenants. Sendik’s Food Market is the property’s first major commercial tenant, and the store announced earlier this month that it will be building a new store at Olympia Fields later this year.
Alderwoman Karen Spiegelberg was absent from the meeting.