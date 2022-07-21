OCONOMOWOC LAKE — A fire at the Fiberesin Industries manufacturing plant was extinguished before crews arrived on Tuesday.
“There was a fire that was contained in the ductwork for their wood chipping system,” said Lake Country Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Nick Heltemes. “It was extinguished by the system they have.”
Heltemes said the call was received at 6:41 p.m. and he was the first to arrive on-scene at 6:46 p.m.
The factory on Wisconsin Avenue was temporarily evacuated, Heltemes said, but workers were able to return after a short time.
The Western Lakes Fire District and the Oconomowoc Lake Police Department also responded.
Fiberesin declined to comment for this story.