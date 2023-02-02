OCONOMOWOC — A Brookfield engineering firm is helping to reshape the former Olympia Resort property into the mixed-use Olympia Fields.
raSmith said in a press release that it has contributed significant work at the 65-acre site, working with developer Wangard Partners to remake the former resort into a mix of residential, commercial and retail uses, saying, “The combination of these new developments has created a strong synergy on previously underutilized high-profile properties in Oconomowoc.” raSmith has been part of the process including site planning, construction in phases to allow for infrastructure and utility improvements and continued service for nearby businesses and residents and an “accelerated project schedule,” the firm said in a press release.
The company has addressed several environmental concerns such as the removal of underground gas tanks as well as asbestos at the site, the addition of bioretention basins to enhance stormwater runoff quality, planting of native trees to replace dead or dying non-native trees, and rehabilitation of a large pond, stormwater drainage systems and more. It is providing site design, landscape architecture and surveying services as work at the site continues.
“The team at raSmith has been instrumental in assisting Wangard and the City of Oconomowoc in overcoming the technical site design and entitlement challenges unique to the overall Olympia Fields redevelopment project,” Wangard President and CEO Matt Moroney said in a press release. “Their expertise and leadership on complex technical issues, typical of redevelopment projects, allowed project stakeholders to make key and timely decisions. This ultimately resulted in our ability to maintain overall construction schedules, budgets and the timely delivery of improvements required by the broad mix of tenants in support of their targeted opening dates.”