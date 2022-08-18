OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Lake Country Fire and Rescue reported an external fire at the Fiberesin manufacturing plant on East Wisconsin Avenue was extinguished Wednesday morning before it could damage the building.
Garrett Herzberg, a battalion chief with Lake Country Fire and Rescue, said the call for service was received at 7:01 a.m. The first crew arrived at the scene at 7:05 a.m. and wrapped up 45 minutes later.
He said the fire occurred in a portable dust collector on the outside of the building.
Herzberg said the incident was “routine.”
“It was (over) quick,” Herzberg said. “If it was a dust collector on the roof, it would've been a very different story.”
About 20 people were briefly evacuated from the factory until firefighters determined the structure was not at risk of catching fire.
The dust collector was totaled, Herzberg said.
The Western Lakes Fire District assisted in the response, Herzberg said.
A fire was also reported at Fiberesin on July 20. Authorities at the time said the fire was contained to the ductwork for the factory’s wood chipping system. The interior of the building was briefly evacuated at that time as well.