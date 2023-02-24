Five Bank Five Nine employees receive awards, recognition

OCONOMOWOC — Five Bank Five Nine employees received President’s Awards at the Bank Five Nine “All Employee Meeting” on Monday.
The awards presented to the employees by President and CEO Tim Schneider recognize their accomplishments in 2022.
Todd Scheid was awarded this year’s leader in community service. Scheid holds board of director positions, contributes time in multiple Chamber of Commerce organizations and engages with the Oconomowoc Area School District teachers and students by delivering Reality Check — a high school student financial educational mock-life event.
Mckenna Heppe was recognized as this year’s leader in customer service. Heppe often participates in joint calls with borrowers and their other professional service providers to get what is needed for financing requests, according to a statement.
Heather Drazkowski was awarded this year’s Mark W. Mohr Mentorship Award. Colleagues who nominated Drazkowski describe her as kind, giving and patient.
Steve Thomas was recognized as this year’s Rising Star. Hired in 2018, Thomas started as a service banker and was promoted to branch manager in Glendale in September of 2022.
Todd Sivak was announced as this year’s winner of the Financial Achievement President’s Award. In 2022, Sivak added $28 million in new client assets, and his performance was recognized as being in the top of all LPL advisors nationally, according to a statement.