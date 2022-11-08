OCONOMOWOC – Josh Michels, 21, started building cars when he was just 13 years old after following his dad, Mike Michels, who started at the age of 14. The father and son duo have since founded Michels Auto Design, a custom automotive shop in Pewaukee, and Josh recently won the 2022 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Born and raised in Oconomowoc, Josh graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 2019. He then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May of this year with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship and management.
As a child, Josh enjoyed building with Legos, working with his hands and helping his dad around the house. He turned to plastic models before saving enough money on his own to buy his first car at age 13, a 1980 Jeep CJ7. Mike taught Josh how to restore the Jeep over the next two-and-a-half-years and set the foundation for Josh’s future builds.
“I always wanted to challenge myself, and I always loved working when my hands and building,” said Josh, adding that for his first car, he took apart everything besides the frame, painted it, restored it and got new parts for those that needed replacing.
Since then, Josh continually worked at perfecting his skills and became more comfortable with customizing. By the time he bought his second car, he was comfortable enough to take apart every bolt.
As Josh and his dad bonded over their passion to create unique, high-quality restorations, the two decided to open up their own custom restoration shop in 2018 when Josh was 17 years old. Now a college graduate, Josh works full-time at the shop along with his dad.
The auto shop at 600 Hickory St. in Pewaukee, specializes in modernizing classics. The two modernize them by adding new engines and other modern technology, while keeping the outside looking the same.
“So, it’s really going to drive, and perform and be reliable like a brand-new car but still look and feel like that old car that we all love,” said Josh. “I really like the building aspect of it. Being able to just create with my mind and really seeing all the hard work come together when the car is done in the end is really rewarding.”
SEMA competition
Josh recently returned from a four-day premier trade show called the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show. He competed in the Battle of the Builders, Young Guns division of the competition.
The SEMA Show is geared towards helping small businesses thrive and succeed, and the Battle of the Builders competition gives builders an opportunity to gain global recognition within four different categories. The Young Guns category is designated for builders age 29 and younger.
Josh won a golden ticket to SEMA this year. After going through a zoom-interview process, Josh was awarded with a guaranteed booth spot, he had his car transportation paid for along with plane tickets and hotel rooms and was give $500 in cash as spending money.
“I really had no expectations at all when I went there because I was just super happy enough to get that golden ticket,” said Josh, adding that without that ticket, he would have never been able to compete.
Josh competed with a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette, one he spent three-and-ahalf years building. He originally found the car sinking in mud for the past 30 to 40 years. Josh created a car that he describes as a modern-day classic by keeping it original-looking on the inside and outside with updated internal technology.
“It’s got pretty much everything you want in a brand-new car, but it’s a 50or 60-year-old car now,” said Josh. “I thought that was really cool, and the judges thought that was pretty cool too.”
Not only did Josh win the Young Guns category of the national competition, but now, at 21, he has graduated to a pro-class status of the competition, meaning he can no longer compete as a Young Gun.
“I’m now the youngest builder ever to be competing in pro-class because I was the youngest ever to win Young Guns Battle of the Builders, so it’s a surreal feeling,” said Josh. “The show was very helpful for me moving forward in my future.”
The competition directors and producers told Josh that this win will change his life and career forever. Josh is now looking for sponsorships after his national-level recognition, he hopes to expand his customer base at the auto shop and more importantly, he hopes to build his future and career.
A true inspiration for Josh’s passion comes from his dad Mike.
“I cannot be here without him,” said Josh. “He’s been very supportive. Starting me out in building my first car, teaching me the necessities and how to use tools and that kind of stuff and the financial support has been really crucial to my success. Having him being able to support me and let me follow my dreams is huge for me.”
Josh and Mike will continue their work at the auto shop, and Josh says his next goal is to be the youngest ever to win the Battle of the Builders overall.