Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

Jason Gallo, city planner and zoning administrator for Oconomowoc, said the 60,000 square-foot grocery store’s anticipated opening day is Nov. 1.

The Sendik’s is an anchor store for the ongoing Olympia Fields development off Summit Avenue.

“The city is very excited to have Sendik’s locate within the Olympia Fields Development,” Gallo said. “We have heard interest for this particular retailer from the community for a long time. The Sendik’s store is bringing a special energy to the area that is attracting other retailers and restaurants.”

Sendik’s Food Market features organic and locally grown produce, as well as an array of prepared food options such as soups, sandwiches and sushi. The store will also boast a bakery department, fresh meats, wine, beer and spirits. Artisan and small-batch cheeses from around the world will also be available for purchase.

The city approved the Sendik’s tenancy in January.

“Sendik’s offers something totally unique for our citizens and brings the quality we were hoping for in the development,” said Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus earlier this year.