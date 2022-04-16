HARTLAND — The Guppies Game Room opened April 8 in the Sweet Dreams restaurant space, 540 Hartbrook Drive. Owner Logan Wehmeyer said over the years, Hartland lost a great roller-skating facility along with a bowling alley.
“I always felt this would complement the restaurant perfectly,” Wehmeyer said.
Opening weekend was a huge success.
Wehmeyer said the game selection is a mix of old and new, and there will be a conscious effort to listen to customers’ desires so inventory can be regularly updated and keep up with local tastes. The room has a mix of newer and vintage-classic arcade games with either a quarter or dollar-bill operation.
Guppies will also have large rooms available to rent for birthday parties.
Wehmeyer is hoping to bring the experience of playing games after a meal back for local families in the form of Guppies Game Room, which is next door to the restaurant so patrons can grab a burger and milkshake, then spend some time racing, putting in some rounds on Street Fighter or more.
Wehmeyer has been operating Sweet Dreams since June 2020, but the previous owner ran it for 12 years. He said an arcade expansion was part of their long-term goal as well.
Wehmeyer hopes to see the expansion help the establishment become an after-school hangout spot for Arrowhead students, though it already is to some extent — he said it’s not uncommon for students to swing by, grab a bite to eat, then pop open laptops to get some work done.
“I want people to hang out a little bit,” he said. “I want people to stay and make this their spot.”