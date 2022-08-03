OCONOMOWOC — Paul Buffa came to town last month in the wake of the June hailstorm that caused widespread damage to homes and cars throughout the Oconomowoc community.
He is among numerous hailchasers who wander the country to repair dings on vehicles, some of whom are now in the city. Popup shops offering the repair service can be seen throughout Oconomowoc and are likely to remain until winter.
Once winter arrives, Buffa said, the repair services will get out of town because most of them live in RVs.
Buffa said he is certified in paintless dent repair and started “chasing hail” in 1998. He arrived in Oconomowoc last month from work in Arkansas and set up operation on Wisconsin Avenue.
His business partner rented a car-repair shop there and turned it over to Buffa before venturing out after a hail storm in Montana.
The Michigan native said he previously worked as a mechanic but became involved in dent repair after realizing it was “clean work compared to wrenching all day.”
He estimated thousands of cars were damaged during this summer’s hailstorm, and the work load is keeping all the out-of-town repairmen — not to mention local insurance agents — busy.
But coming to Oconomowoc was a relief for Buffa, he said; his last location in Arkansas proved to be a rough, dangerous place to work.
“It’s a great town,” Buffa said of Oconomowoc. “Reminds me of where I grew up.”