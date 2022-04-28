OCONOMOWOC — A new hair salon is opening May 2.
According to owner Keanna Schmidt, Wash House Salon will offer styling and haircuts for men, women and children.
Schmidt — who graduated from cosmetology school in 2014 and has worked at the Paul Mitchell and Lake Country Salons locations — said there will be eight stylists on staff.
Additional chairs are available for independent stylists to rent out, she said.
Additionally, Schmidt said she will host classes for those who wish to learn more about the styling business, etiquette and industry trends.
“It's important to me to make sure everyone (in the styling industry) succeeds,” Schmidt said. Staff positions and chair-rental opportunities are still available, Schmidt said. The salon is located at 340 Summit Ave.