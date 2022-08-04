Harnessing heat’s benefits

OCONOMOWOC — Sweat Shop Hot Yoga is Oconomowoc’s first and only hot yoga studio. Owner Christina Sommer wanted to bring her passion for hot yoga to the residents of Lake Country.
“We opened back in January of 2021. We opened because there wasn’t anything in the Lake Country region, as far as hot yoga goes,” said Sommer. “I’m pretty passionate about hot yoga myself. So I was a little bit motivated by that.”
The first time that Sommer tried hot yoga, she was hooked.
“Maybe seven years ago one of my friends asked me to go to a hot yoga class. I decided to go along with her,” said Sommer. “Ever since, I thought it was the greatest thing ever. I love the feeling of sweating and feeling that I got a good workout.”
Sweat Shop Hot Yoga teaches its classes in a group setting.
“We have a lot of people that are at different experience levels. We have people who have never done yoga, have never done hot yoga, or people who have been doing it for 15-plus years,” said Sommer.
While it may sound intimidating to join a class of all levels as a beginner, there are other classes that Sweat Shop Hot Yoga offers. Some are aimed more toward those who have never tried hot yoga. There are sessions for those looking to be a little more focused on promoting relaxation and sessions that provide a full-body workout.
“We have certain classes that are suited more for beginners. One of our very popular classes is called Unwind. The name kind of implies what we do. It’s a gentle and relaxing class,” said Sommer. “We spend almost the whole class laying down or seated. I explain it as light stretching. It’s a great class for new students to join.”
Hot yoga can sound daunting for those who have never tried it before. But as Sommer explains, it provides the same benefit and mindfulness as regular yoga; it’s just done in high temperatures. Hot yoga works to increase flexibility and lung capacity. It is a more strenuous workout than regular yoga because of the temperatures in the studio.
“Our coldest class is 90 degrees, and then (classes) get as hot as 105 degrees,” said Sommer. “So we have different options for temperature range, and we offer different class styles as well.”
Because of the high temperatures and the yoga stretches, preparation beforehand is essential. Hydration is key. For those taking early morning classes, Sommer recommends that they hydrate the evening before. All students should make sure to drink plenty of water after class ends as well.
“The biggest thing we tell our students when they are new is not to do all of the poses, which may sound counterintuitive. We focus more so on the breath and how our bodies feel,” Sommer explained. “We encourage people to take a rest throughout class if and whenever they need.”