Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lake Country Family Dental as member

OKAUCHEE — Lake Country Family Dental was presented with a membership plaque and welcomed as a new member of the Hartland Chamber of Commerce recently.
Representing Lake Country Family Dental, from left, is Christina Hohm (hygienist), Erica Hyland (administrative assistant), Debbie Hoffman (head dental assistant), Colleen Sindorf (office manager), Dr. Gottfried Hohm, Dr. Robert Holsen and Chelsea Lanser (dental assistant). Also pictured are Chamber Ambassador Nick Jensen of Keller Williams Lake Country and Chamber Board member Deb Nollen, Area Welcome and Mary Kay Beauty consultant.
Lake Country Family Dental, N50-W34770 Wisconsin Ave., is a privately owned dental office in Okauchee. The business has assisted patients ages 2 to 102 for decades.
The office offers Invisalign and Botox for patients as well as dentistry. They are accepting new patients.
For more information, call 262-567-0770 or visit lakecountryfamilydental.com.