Hartland Chamber welcomes WCTC — Corporate Training Center as new member
Courtesy of the Hartland Chamber of Commerce

PEWAUKEE — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) — Corporate Training Center (CTC) as a new member recently. Courtesy of the Hartland Chamber of Commerce Chamber Ambassador Nick Jensen, Keller Williams — Lake Country, presents a Chamber plaque to Latonia Pernell, workshop coordinator with Waukesha County Technical College — Corporate Training Center.

The WCTC — Corporate Training Center, 800 Main St., Building Q, provides professional training to meet the development needs of employees and offers professional development workshops and consulting services.

The center can be reached at 262-691-7829, and for more information visit wctc.edu/ctc.