HARTLAND — The Plan Commission on Monday rejected a proposal to bring a multipurpose building containing apartments, an events space and a hotel to 221 Cottonwood Ave.
The proposed four-story building would have had two floors for a total of 26 apartment units, a floor consisting of 23 hotel rooms and a first-floor community area with event spaces, hotel laundry and an exercise room. An on-site parking garage would have had a storage facility and parking spots.
The proposal’s concept plan was rejected 5-3 with the building’s large size and limited onsite parking prompting opposition. Commissioners David de Courcy-Bower and Ann Wallschlager motioned to reject the project.
“You’re trying to put an awful lot into a very small piece of property. You’re trying to do apartments, you’re trying to do a hotel and you’re trying to do an event center,” de Courcy-Bower said. “I’ve got significant concerns with the event center, which then has an outdoor area that they’re going to put off right next to residential housing, there’s like no room for screening, buffering noise.”
Hartland regulations would require this facility to have 74 on-site parking spots but the proposed project only had 46 spots, according to Commissioner Jeffery Bierman. A new ordinance would need to be created to allow the developer to include municipal parking to count toward the project’s onsite parking for the project to come to fruition, he said.
The developer, James Kupfer of Kupfer Investments LLC, said he doesn’t anticipate parking being an issue because of how the pandemic impacted the events industry. He said the industry hasn’t fully recovered, nor does he expect it ever will.
“COVID has changed everybody’s business … The event business has not (recovered) and the feeling in the event business is that it’s not going to,” Kupfer said. “What is happening in the event business is you wanted to have a wedding, your (partner) wanted to have 200 people (but then) COVID happened and they say you know what? Let’s take it down to the 125 (without) the 75 we really don’t know that well.”
de Courcy-Bower was also concerned about how the building would align with the village’s comprehensive plan. He said the plan allows for three-story buildings with a potential opportunity for a fourth story. The potential fourth story is understood by de Courcy-Bower to be allowed if it uses a “diminished upper story,” which has a slopped roof making up part of the fourth story. The proposed building didn’t comply with the “diminished upper story” requirement.
Village President Jeffery Pfannerstill said he is proud of the village and the process the proposal navigated itself through to get to this point. Pfannerstill said when he was originally elected in 2017 it was difficult for residents to be aware of these large-scale projects until they came to the Village Board. Because of this, he implemented a new process that requires large projects to go before the Village Board prior to reaching the Plan Commission. He believes this allowed the high number of opposing residents present at Monday’s meeting to voice concerns early on in the process.
“Something we instituted five years ago, was that the developer would come and propose to the Village Board before (the proposal) even went to the Plan Commission so that everybody would know about it,” he said. “I’d say that I, and the board, did a pretty good job at making sure (we) were very transparent.”