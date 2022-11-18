HARTLAND — The proposed development of a multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. was brought back during Monday’s Village Board meeting.
The Plan Commission previously rejected the proposal on Oct. 17 due to residents’ concerns regarding the building’s large size and limited onsite parking.
The original proposal called for a four-story building with two floors holding a total of 26 apartment units, a floor consisting of 23 hotel rooms and a first-floor community area with event spaces, hotel laundry and an exercise room. The on-site parking garage was planned to have a storage facility and parking spots.
James Kupfer of Kupfer Investments LLC, working with Miller Marriott Construction owner Chris Miller, brought the conceptual plan back with revisions.
The team cut the fourth floor consisting of apartments from the plan. Kupfer said he had the architect put in the ground level of their neighbor to the west.
“This leaves our roof line, give or take, about 22 to 23 feet high,” said Kupfer. “That is lower than every house going up the street. We wanted to pull the building down so it wasn’t any taller than the neighbors’ houses.”
Floors two and three would hold 48 hotel rooms total with two executive suits in the 800-square-foot range, four accessible rooms and the rest would be typical hotel rooms other than size. These hotel rooms would be 450 square feet, exceeding an average hotel room and making this a luxury hotel.
The first floor will remain the same as an event space.
“Our goal, and I’m hoping that we can achieve it if we build the building, for the 3,000 square foot is a restaurant,” said Kupfer, referring to the commercial space on the first floor.
The new plan proposes 32 parking spaces in the underground parking lot and 16 spaces on the edge of the property, so the parking spaces for the core business are on the property, according to Kupfer.
Kupfer addressed noise concerns saying all events will be over by 11 p.m. and there won’t be music or speakers in the outside space.
“For a typical wedding, doors will be closed, music is inside, everything shuts down at 11 p.m.,” said Kupfer.
The board voted to move the conceptual plan to the commission for review. One board member, Ann Wallschlager, was opposed.
Wallschlager raised concerns around parking saying there weren’t enough parking spaces according to her own calculations.
“I love the idea of this, I really do, but this is not the property for that,” said Wallschlager.
The commission will review the conceptual plan on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Board Room, Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave.