TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Two conceptual plans for a housing development will be considered during the Plan Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Delafield Town Hall, W302-N1254 Maple Ave.
Neumann Developments is proposing to develop a 152-acre area. The proposal includes a variety of housing options.
The development, called Thomas Farm, would be on currently undeveloped land that is bordered by Interstate 94 to the south and Elmhurst Road to the east; some of the residences would be very close to, but not on, Pewaukee Lake.
More than 40% of the land would be permanently preserved green space as some of the land currently is wooded and has wetlands, according to plans submitted to the commission.
Two conceptual plans will be presented.
The first concept features 260 units in total, as well as landscape buffers, trails through the green space connecting the clusters of homes, a neighborhood park and a clubhouse with a pool, pickleball courts and bocce ball.
This plan divides the homes into four sections. One of them, which would only be connected to the others by path, not road, consists of eight low density, single-family homes, or one unit per acre. Two of the sections would have a combined 120 medium density single-family homes, or two units per acre. Lastly, there would be 132 duplex ranches and duplex townhomes. The second concept includes the same green space proposals and clubhouse, but with 279 units.
Like the last, eight would be low density, with 119 medium density, but this proposal has 152 multi-family townhomes.
In both of these plans, the higher density homes are placed closer to the interstate.
Neumann Developments Inc. is a Pewaukee-based developer that has been developing single-family subdivisions in southeast Wisconsin since 2000.