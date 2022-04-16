Inclusion Coffee Company joins chamber

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Inclusion Coffee Company as a new member recently.
Chamber ambassador Mike Gogin of Mike Gogin — State Farm Insurance presents Mackenzie Edinger of Inclusion Coffee Company with a plaque from the chamber. Also pictured, from left to right, are Inclusion Coffee employees Melissa Moll, Emma Cuomo, Helena Trueblood, Susan Pergande, Jack Ryan and Waukesha County Board Chairman Paul Decker.
Inclusion Coffee Company’s mission is enriching the lives of individuals with special needs by providing them with valuable on-the-job experience and training through employment in the coffee shop.
Inclusion Coffee Company, 3152 Village Square Drive, can be reached at 262-361-0657. For more information, visit www.inclusioncoffeecompany.com.