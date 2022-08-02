OCONOMOWOC — The menu may be small at Violet Table only a few weeks after opening in downtown Oconomowoc, but owner Renee Drews says the restaurant is “mighty.”
If the name Violet Table sounds similar to another downtown Oconomowoc business, that is not a coincidence. Drews also owns Violet Blue, a two-year-old boutique on South Main Street, just around the corner from her new restaurant.
Drews opened Violet Table on July 1 in the former Great Harvest Bread Co. & Cafe location, 127 E. Wisconsin Ave. Before opening the soup and sandwich shop in the space, she did a few renovations. She opened the first floor by removing a refrigerator and adding fresh paint to the walls. Both floors have gotten cozy seating areas with unique furniture, including some recently added church pews. A small space upstairs that can be closed off from the rest of the floor can be reserved for small groups. In addition, there is seating outside.
Prior to opening Violet Blue and Violet Table, Drews owned a deli for 10 years in the ProHealth Westwood Health & Fitness Center, as well as opened and operated Sprizzo’s in downtown Waukesha with Jeff Seymour. Her restaurant resume goes way back to working at a young age at Chuck’s Supper Club.
“I missed it. It’s pretty much who I am,” Drews said of operating a restaurant.
Drews said she left the Oconomowoc area for a while but was happy to return recently. It was in the city that her Grandma Rose baked for Marjorie Ward at her mansion, and sometimes Drews would get to tag along. When she named her boutique, she drew inspiration from her Grandma Violet.
One of Drews’ signature items on her menu is the cranberry chicken salad. She said she will bake about 20 pounds of chicken per day to make into the chicken salad, or to add to other menu items. At Violet Table, Drews says she focuses on fresh, made-from-scratch items. On Tuesday, she was preparing a large pot of cream of mushroom soup, which she said has been a hit among customers.
To thicken the cream of mushroom soup, Drews used cornstarch and arrowroot so it can be enjoyed by diners who follow a gluten-free diet. She said she wants to work with people who have diet restrictions. Other items on the menu include salads, paninis and wraps. There are also homemade baked goods and trail mix.
While Violet Table has an abbreviated menu as it finds its feet, Drews said she hopes to add BLTs and grain bowls in the future, as well as more items. The restaurant also offers grab-and-go soup and sandwiches, which Drews said she would like to see people take advantage of.
Her fiancé Burdus Galbraith is active in both businesses said “that has always been (Drews’) passion to cook.”
He said the food at Violet Table is reasonably priced and with the restaurant’s quick service and grab-and-go items, it’s easy for people to return back to work on time.
At a glance
What: Violet Table Where: 127 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Info: 262-354-0439, www.facebook.com/violettablevip