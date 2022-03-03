Last week the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards, recognizing “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries” from around the country.
Among the 13 Wisconsin chefs and restaurants being considered for the prestigious award, two chefs have significant connections with Oconomowoc and the Lake Country area.
Sam Ek is the executive chef at Odd Duck, which is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant. Co-owned by Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber, the popular establishment just moved from Bay View to 939 S. Second St. in Walker's Point-Milwaukee. Ek grew up in Oconomowoc; his parents Jeff and Kathy still call the community home.
Kyle Knall executive chef/co-owner of Birch, located at 459 E. Pleasant St. in Milwaukee is in the running for Outstanding Chef. Knall also works at the Stone Bank Farm Market located on 75 acres of protected farmland in the heart of Lake Country.
“This recognition is a huge honor, and it means a lot. I started cooking when I was 17 in Birmingham. Both of my mentors Frank Stitt and Michael Anthony have won James Beard Awards, so it’s been something that I’ve held in high regard. As a chef, I’m always pushing myself. Not for the award, but because its what I love to do,” explained Knall.
Knall’s culinary journey took him from Birmingham to Gramercy Tavern in Manhattan. He was executive chef at Maysville in New York City, opened Kenton’s in New Orleans, and served as executive chef at Electric Lemon in New York’s Equinox Hotel.
In the fall of 2020, when the pandemic made running a restaurant in New York City impossible, Knall and his wife Meghan moved to Wisconsin.
“My wife’s family is from Brookfield and used to own the grocery store called V. Richards. We knew we wanted to raise our family in Wisconsin,” he explained. “Meghan’s family took us to Stone Bank Farm Market when we first moved here, and I immediately felt a special connection – it was so beautiful. I started working there a couple of weeks later.”
Immersing himself in learning about Wisconsin’s growing seasons, Knall helped set up a kitchen and started to prepare cuisine for Stone Bank Farm’s barn dinners and made-to-order menu using ingredients grown on the property.
“This is a dream I’ve always had. Having the opportunities to work with local farmers and plug in seasonal and local ingredients in our menus at Stone Bank and Birch is very special,” Knall admitted.
Homegrown to table
After graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 2006, Sam Ek eventually enrolled in the culinary arts program at Milwaukee Area Technical College.
“I had no clue what I wanted to do and randomly chose the culinary program and loved it. I was such a picky eater growing up, so that needed to change,” he admitted, laughing.
Ek’s passion for the food industry grew while working at Summerfest for Mike Derynda, owner of Culver’s of Oconomowoc, and then as a line cook at Piano Blu in Pewaukee where he met Ross Bachhuber, future founder of Odd Duck.
He cut his teeth preparing food in other restaurant kitchens until landing at the Odd Duck in 2014.
“I started as a line cook and worked my way through the kitchen and over time I became more confident and creative. I’ve been the executive chef for two years and I love the work,” he said. “There’s a team of us that collaborate to come up with the menus and ideas for dishes – it really is a great group effort.”
On having the James Beard Award spotlight shining on the Odd Duck, “It’s awesome that our team has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant. It’s also nice that Milwaukee is getting some national attention,” said Ek.
The James Beard Award finalists will be announced on March 16, followed by the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony which will take place at the Lyric Opera in Chicago on June 13. For more information, visit www.jamesbeard.org/blog/the-2022-james-beard-awardsemfinalists.